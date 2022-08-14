Only Davon Townley and Omari Evans Until Penn State Football

We’ve not one, but TWO Nittany Lion players to honor today, given that we have a pair of No. 18’s on the current roster.

On the defensive side of the ball, you have Davon Townley, The redshirt freshman was a key component of the Developmental Squad last season and will continue to do so again this season. It certainly is possible that the 6’6” 279-pound defensive end may see the field for the first time in his college playing career if Penn State is able to blow out an opponent early enough to allow the backups some action.

Rocking No. 18 on the offensive side of things is true freshman wide receiver Omari Evans. The 6-foot, 179-pound receiver out of Texas will battle for a spot on the three-deep but in the meantime, he should be rather solid on the practice squad. He will certainly be a name to keep in the back of your head for future seasons, especially.

Only 18 days to go, folks!