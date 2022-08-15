Only Mason Stahl Until Penn State Football

Inside of two-and-a-half weeks to go until the season opener and we’re honoring a stalwart amongst the run-ons in quarterback Mason Stahl. The redshirt sophomore is coming off back-to-back seasons of being named the Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Year, which speaks volumes for his ability to help simulate upcoming opponents’ opposing QB’s or other offensive skill position players during practices.

Mason also saw his first bit of game action last year against Rutgers, rushing for 22 yards on three carries, including a long of 17. He also nearly ended up being the starting QB for said Rutgers game, after a nasty flu bug ripped through the roster earlier that week, knocking out all of the scholarship QB’s at one point, which certainly would’ve made for a compelling storyline. While he may never end up seeing the field for anything other than garbage time, players like Stahl are vital to weekly game prep for the starters and others who see meaningful action and for that, he deserves a shout-out.