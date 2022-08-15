Freshman Defensive End Ken Talley Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Monday morning news broke that true freshman defensive end Ken Talley has entered the NCAA transfer portal. This news came seemingly out of nowhere, and was not the kind of Monday morning surprise anyone was hoping for.

Talley was the final member of Penn State’s highly touted 2022 recruiting class to enroll at campus this summer, but he had been taking part in fall camp. Talley came to Penn State as a four-star recruit Northeast High School in Pennsylvania.

In addition to the potential on field player the Nittany Lions are losing with Talley hitting the portal, they are also losing a potential locker room leader and future team captain. Talley was one of the leaders of the 2022 recruiting class and was a tremendous peer recruiter. He also was a great ambassador for the class and the program on social media.

During National Signing Day activities last year cornerbacks coach and defensive recruiting coordinator Terry Smith called Talley the heartbeat of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class. Talley was a player the staff had high hopes for both on and off the field.

We wish Ken all the best in whatever comes next in his athletic and academic career. Hopefully, he can land on his feet in a good spot and still reach his full potential on the football field.