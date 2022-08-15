Penn State Left Out of AP Preseason Top 25

You won’t find a number next to Penn State’s name when the 2022 season kicks off on September 1 at Purdue. The Nittany Lions have been left out of the AP Preseason Top 25, just as they were with the USA Today/Coaches Preseason Top 25 one week ago.

The top four has a very similar feel to it, with Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson, nabbing those spots. Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Utah, Michigan, Oklahoma and Baylor round out the top 10. Besides Ohio State and Michigan, the only other Big Ten programs to appear on the list are Michigan State at #15 and Wisconsin at #18.

Penn State was the fourth team outside of the Top 25 in the ‘others receiving votes’ category. This essentially puts them at #29, right behind Iowa. Tennessee was the team that just missed out on the Top 25. The Nittany Lions week one opponent, Purdue, also received votes but were not included in the Top 25.

The Penn State-Purdue game will kick off at 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 on FOX.