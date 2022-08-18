Only Sean Clifford Until Penn State Football

Sean Clifford has led the Nittany Lions offense since the 2019 season, with mixed results. Clifford kicked off the campaign by beating out Tommy Stevens after Trace McSorley’s departure, and led the Lions to an 11-2 season, including a Cotton Bowl win over Memphis.

2020 saw the worst start to a season for a Penn State team ever, as COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the Lions. The team started 0-5, and at one point Sean was benched for Will Levis, before the team righted the ship to finish 4-5 on the season.

2021 had the team 5-0, ranked #4 in the country, and up 17-3 on the #3 team on the road, when injury struck. Clifford returned a couple weeks later, but was clearly not the same. The Lions would lose 6 of their last 8 games, to go a paltry 7-6 on the season.

The hope for 2022 is that 2019 and the first half of 2021 return to prominence, and Clifford can lead the Lions to another New Year’s Six bowl game. Time will tell!

14 days to go!