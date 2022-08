Cristian Driver - son of legendary Green Bay Packers’ receiver Donald Driver - joined Penn State as part of the 2022 recruiting class. A 4-star safety, Cristian joins a deep secondary room. Barring catastrophe, Driver will spend the 2022 season on the bench, but don’t be surprised if he has a few appearances on special teams. The staff won’t burn his redshirt if they don’t have to, but it’s always good to get young players some early exposure.

13 days to go!