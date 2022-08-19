Penn State Announces Six Football Captains For 2022 Season

With the season just two weeks away, Penn State announced its six captains for the 2022 season last night.

The two offensive captains are quarterback Sean Clifford and center Juice Scruggs. The two defensive captains are defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and safety Ji’Ayir Brown. While the two special teams captains are Jonathan Sutherland and long snapper Chris Stoll. Brown, Stoll, and Scruggs will don the imaginary “C” for the first time, whereas Clifford, Sutherland, and Mustipher are all returning captains from last season. In fact, this will actually be Clifford and Sutherland’s fourth season being a captain.

Poor Michael Mauti couldn’t even get named a captain as a redshirt junior in 2011 under Joe Paterno, and now Penn State has multiple four-year captains. Imagine if you place Mauti in James Franklin’s program. Captain status? Man, I don’t know what’s above a “captain” but Mauti would be bestowed that. Commander, maybe? Commander Mauti.