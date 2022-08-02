Only Kevin Givens Until Penn State Football

A local product from Altoona, Kevin Givens, who flipped to Penn State from Pitt the day before National Signing Day in 2015, would redshirt as a freshman. As a redshirt freshman he played a key role as a defensive line sub for the Big Ten Champion Nittany Lions.

Givens once again played a key reserve role in 2017 before becoming a starter in 2018. Following his redshirt junior season Givens decided to turn pro. He would finish his Penn State career with 83 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, Givens would sign as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers. As a rookie, Givens was added to San Francisco’s active roster in late December and reached the Super Bowl with the 49ers.

Each of the last two seasons Givens has played in 13 regular season games, recording 36 tackles, a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and a sack. He also played in all three 49er playoff games last season recording six tackles, two quarterback hits and half a sack.

Only 30 days to go!