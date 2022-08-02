Former Miami Dolphins QB Coach Charlie Frye Joins PSU Staff As Offensive Analyst

Over the last decade, one of the biggest changes in college football has been the growing support staff beyond the 10 “full-time” assistant coaches. Offensive and defensive analysts have been a growing demand in the college world, and that has been no different at Penn State where coaches like John McNulty, Ty Howle, and Bill Lazor have previously served as analysts.

Earlier today, it was confirmed via Penn State Athletics that former Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye had join James Franklin’s staff as an offensive analyst.

Penn State football coaching staff adds Charlie Frye, ex-NFL QB, as offensive analyst:https://t.co/Sz1w8AgHIS pic.twitter.com/GFaGirCSYG — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 2, 2022

Frye, now 40 years old, was the longtime starting quarterback at Akron from 2001-2004. He actually played against Penn State his senior season, but didn’t have much luck with the Zips, finishing the day with 223 passing yards, 0 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

Frye then went onto a respectable NFL career, playing for the Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, and Oakland Raiders from 2005-2009. After his playing days, he got into coaching at some Florida high schools before being hired by the University of Florida as the Director of Player Development in 2016-2017.

Frye eventually followed Jim McElwain to Central Michigan, where he served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2020. He left the Chippewas for the Miami Dolphins quarterback coaching job, but only last one season there as Brian Flores was fired following the season.

It goes without saying, but this is a very nice coup for Penn State and James Franklin to have as an analyst. I’ve actually mentioned Frye in the past as a potential candidate for an assistant role. He’s well-respected in coaching circles, and certainly will be someone who will be a Power 5 QB coach in the near future.