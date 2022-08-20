Only Michael Robinson Until Penn State Football

Michael Robinson may go down as my favorite Penn State quarterback of all time. Coming off the Dark Ages, Robinson took over for the Lions as quarterback in the 2005 season - my sophomore year. What happened next was one of the most memorable seasons in my own personal college football history, as MRob led the team to a 12-1 record, a Big Ten Championship, and an Orange Bowl victory over Florida State.

Robinson compiled 2,350 passing yards, 17 passing TDs, 806 rushing yards, and 11 rushing TDs, becoming the first Penn State quarterback to pass for over 2,000 yards and rush for over 500 yards. He was also the first QB to run for at least 10 TDs in a season.

MRob went on to the NFL, where he made the 2011 Pro Bowl, and won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014, before retiring after the game.

Just 12 days to go!