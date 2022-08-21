Only Christian Veilleux Until Penn State Football

Christian Veilleux joined the Lions as a 3-star prospect out of Canada in the 2021 class. In the 2021 season, Christian threw passes against Rutgers in the regular season, and Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. Veilleux had his coming out party against the Scarlet Knights, where he completed 63% of his passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns, leading the lions to a 28-0 victory.

In 2022, Christian will likely be QB2 for the Lions, as Sean Clifford completes his swan song. Heading into 2023, the starting QB gig will be up for grabs, and Christian will compete with Drew Allar and Beau Pribula for the role.

