Only Nick Singleton Until Penn State Football

Nick Singleton joins Penn State as a 5-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class. Nick joins a Penn State running back room in need of a jolt. Noah Cain has departed for LSU, and Caziah Holmes is no longer on the team, leaving Keyvone Lee and Devyn Ford as the two returning veterans for the Lions.

Singleton likely won’t get the nod to start against Purdue, but I’d be shocked if he doesn’t work his way into the RB rotation early on - and if early reports are true, he may end up claiming the starting spot before the season is over. Penn State’s run game was less than stellar in 2021, and James Franklin has said it’s his #1 priority for the offense in 2022. Nick may be able to come in and take the rush game to the next level. Time will tell!

10 days to go!