Only Joey Porter, Jr. Until Penn State Football

Joey Porter, Jr. returns as a starting cornerback for the Lions, his fourth season with the team. JPJ earned a reputation as a supremely physical defensive back, which came back to bite him on more than one occasion. Pass interference penalties aside, Porter is a stellar CB, and will look to lock down one side of the defense.

In 2021, JPJ logged 51 tackles, plus a forced fumble, an interception, and four defended passes. The Lions lose a good bit of production in the defensive secondary, and so having a stalwart on one side of the field will certainly be a boon for a defense that hopes to reload, rather than rebuild.

9 days to go!