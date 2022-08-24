Oh, Hello: 2023 Colorado Forward Carey Booth Commits to Penn State Basketball

BREAKING: 4-star PF Carey Booth has committed to Micah Shrewsberry and @PennStateMBB



Booth chose Penn State over Marquette, California, Arizona State and Colorado State https://t.co/DFGvFsOLM2 pic.twitter.com/jQpChfn0Za — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 24, 2022

Carey Booth, ladies and gentlemen!

The Skinny

Hometown: Englewood, CO

High School: Brewster Academy (NH), previously Cherry Creek HS (CO)

Class: 2023

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 190 pounds.

Ranking: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (247 Composite)

Notable Offers: Ohio State, Michigan, Purdue, Iowa, Texas Tech, Florida, Cal, Arizona State, Colorado State

Highlights

The Tale

The son of former Nittany Lion great, 11-year NBA veteran, and current Denver Nuggets GM Calvin, Carey Booth was no stranger to Penn State hoops despite growing up in Colorado and had long been a target for Micah Shrewsberry and his staff. However, winning his services became a lot more competitive once he blew up on the circuit this past Spring with the Under Armor Association’s KC Run GMC squad (you can see some of those highlights above in the first video). While it’s unknown whether Booth always favored PSU, schools such as Marquette and Ohio State were especially considered threats (Booth was supposedly going to take an official visit to Ohio State next month) but once Marquette landed another forward recruit, that seemed to knock the Golden Eagles out of contention and made the choice a clear one for Carey, as he committed to his dad’s alma mater.

Outlook

Despite being a 6’9” big man, Booth is not limited to playing near the basket. In fact, as you’ll notice in the highlights, he spends a good amount of time out on the perimeter, showcasing an ability to knock down three-pointers. Given how much Shrews loves his big men to be able to shoot the rock, it’s easy to see why he was a top target. He also showcases a good amount of athleticism and ability to drive to the basket. Did we neglect to mention that he even blocks shots like his old man used to? As someone who fondly recalls the chants of “BOOOOOOOTH” coming from the student section whenever Calvin would send opposing shots into the Bryce Jordan Center rafters, I look forward to seeing history repeat itself.

Much like his old man, Carey comes into PSU needing to add some bulk to his frame, but that’s something time in the strength and conditioning program should be able to remedy. Given how badly PSU needed to land a big man in this class to compliment Braeden Shrewsberry and Logan Imes, not to mention him being a highly-touted legacy recruit, this is a big kahuna that Shrews and staff have landed in Happy Valley. Booth’s commitment also makes him the second-highest rated recruit in program history according to 247 Sports, behind only Tony Carr.

Welcome to Penn State, Carey!