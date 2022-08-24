Only Marquis Wilson Until Penn State Football

Here’s a fun trivia fact to keep in your backpocket: Who was the last Penn State player to play both offense and defense in the same game?

Based off context clues, you likely figured out the answer is Marquis Wilson.

Wilson pulled off the feat against Ball State in 2021, when he contributed two tackles and a TFL, as well as a reception for three yards.

The Widsor, Connecticut native became a major contributor during his true freshman season in 2019. He had a highly productive year for someone who just arrived on campus, contributing two interceptions and forcing three fumbles, with one recovery. Wilson had his time limited in 2021, but will be back as a full-time cornerback this fall.

It sure looks like he’s ready to be a playmaker for what could be the Big Ten’s best secondary in 2022.

"Oh my God‼️"



Craziest INT you'll see all @PennStateFball camp, courtesy of Marquis Wilson. pic.twitter.com/aWUJbNvxVi — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) August 11, 2022

We’re only eight days from Penn State and Purdue kicking off the 2022 season!

