Only Jaylen Reed more days Until Penn State Football

Sophomore Jaylen Reed announced himself last year to the Nittany Lion faithful during a spirited 2021 Freshman football campaign.

Jaylen appeared in eight games for Penn State recording six tackles (4 solo) and a quarterback hurry. (Two tackles against Villanova, one against TOSU, one against Maryland, and 2 against Arkansas.)

He was one of 34 Nittany Lions to make their PSU debut, one of 29 to make their collegiate debut and one of 10 true freshmen to play during the year.

As for an outlook on Jaylen Reed, he will likely continue to see sparing playing time as he continues to develop as a player (especially with Jayir Brown continuing to play safety this upcoming season for Penn State.) However, all hope should not be lost if you look for no. 7 to make the field in the Blue and White. He may see playing time on special teams or in other unique game situations where I am sure he will contribute his all to Penn State. Additionally, as with any sport, the injury bug might come a-biting and result in this young man and his brothers in arms having to carry the weight until situations resolve themselves.

What will remain to be seen is how Manny Diaz’ Penn State’s new Defensive Coordinator will use the talent he is inheriting.

Only SEVEN DAYS Until we find out how. SEVEN DAYS UNTIL PENN STATE FOOTBALL!!