WATCH: Eli Manning Announces Punter Barney Amor is now on Scholarship

By now, you’ve probably seen all over Penn State Football’s social media channels how Eli Manning paid a visit to the team yesterday as an invited guest speaker. But Eli wasn’t there to just fire up the squad and mingle with the players, he was also there to deliver some wonderful news to former run-on punter Barney Amor that he is now on scholarship. Given that Barney is projected to be the starting punter, this is undoubtedly well-deserved for him.

Congrats, Barney!