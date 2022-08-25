 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Eli Manning Announces Punter Barney Amor is now on Scholarship

Well, that’s one way to break the wonderful news to a run-on...

By Tim Aydin
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Mississippi Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

By now, you’ve probably seen all over Penn State Football’s social media channels how Eli Manning paid a visit to the team yesterday as an invited guest speaker. But Eli wasn’t there to just fire up the squad and mingle with the players, he was also there to deliver some wonderful news to former run-on punter Barney Amor that he is now on scholarship. Given that Barney is projected to be the starting punter, this is undoubtedly well-deserved for him.

Congrats, Barney!

