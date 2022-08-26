Only Zakee Wheatley Days Until Penn State Football

Zakee (pronounced Zah-key) Wheatley is a redshirt freshman from Maryland playing safety who is battling for a starting spot in his first full year of elibibility. Wheatley has been the talk of the town during the offseason, building a ton of buzz around the program.

In 2021, Wheatley appeared in four total games and recorded a single tackle. Wheatley enters this season looking to become a valuable presence in the secondary, potentially starting opposite Ji-Ayir Brown, who tied for first in the nation with six interceptions in 2021.

Wheatley was recognized as two-time developmental squad special teams player of the week last season. Now it’s his time to potentially take the other safety spot from the more experienced alternatives. Whether he starts or not, expect Wheatley to spend a considerable amount of time on the field for the Nittany Lions.

There are only SIX days until Penn State football, let’s make the best of them and enjoy the ride!