Only Mitchell Tinsley Until Penn State Football

During the offseason, Penn State looked to replicate the portal success they saw last year when they brought in Arnold Ebiketie and Derek Tangelo to shore up a defense that ended up being one of the best in the country.

This season, they did the same thing in bringing three guys to fill gaps in the program. One of those three is Mitchell Tinsley, the former Western Kentucky receiver who amassed 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns a season ago, on 87 receptions. He was named second-team All-Conference USA at season’s end, and a Capital One Orange Bowl Player of the Week during the season (after the Rice game).

Tinsley has, by all accounts, continued his performance during spring and summer. With the hole Jahan Dotson left, and the proven commodities Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith already are, Tinsley hopes to slot right into the lineup and provide the level of production commensurate to what he did with the Hilltoppers.

Five more days until Penn State football kicks off against Purdue!