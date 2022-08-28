Only Kalen King Until Penn State Football

Arriving with twin brother Kobe, who is in the mix at linebacker as a freshman, Kalen King made a major impact in his first spring practice. He drew attention and praise, especially from James Franklin.

Last year, as a freshman, the Detroit native appeared in all 13 games and started the Outback Bowl against Arkansas. For the season, King made 23 tackles, broke up five passes, and forced a fumble in the home opener against Ball State.

King is locked in as one of the starting corners for first-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and he will be front and center helping to defend against Purdue’s renowned passing attack on Thursday night.