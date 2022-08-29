Only Parker Washington Until Penn State Football

Parker Washington returns as WR1 for the Lions. Following the departure of Jahan Dotson, the next receiver on the team with the most history with Sean Clifford is Washington. If history has taught us nothing else, it’s that Clifford favors his #1 receiver by a LOT.

In 2021, Parker recorded 64 receptions for 820 yards and four touchdowns. His receptions and yards increased from 2020, but his actual TD production decreased a bit. Still, he’ll be Clifford’s most trusted receiver by a long stretch, so expect to see #3 get targeted a bunch in 2022.

