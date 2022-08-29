MMQB - IT’S GAME WEEK

At long last, the 2022 college football season is here!

Your Penn State Nittany Lions are set to take on the Purdue Boilermakers this Thursday at 8 PM, with the game airing on FOX. Weather looks to be a sunny 71°, and the game should be a good one between two teams with a ton of unknowns.

At times it seemed like this off-season would go on forever, and then boom, suddenly it’s over and we’re all gearing up for kickoff.

We may not say it enough, but we here at Black Shoe Diaries appreciate each and every one of you reading this. Whether you stick around through the off-season, or if you find other venues and return to us in late August like the salmon of Capistrano, either way we appreciate that you’re here.

So, let’s buckle our chinstraps, get our chips and dip, and prepare to be hurt once more!

Penn State football is back!