Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 0

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Music City
Location: Nashville, TN
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Opponent: Kentucky Wildcats
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach
Bowl: Music City/Citrus
Location: Nashville, TN/Orlando, FL
Date: Dec. 31, 2022/Jan.2, 2023
Opponent: Auburn Tigers/Kentucky Wildcats
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Citrus
Location: Orlando, FL
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers
Guest Pickers:
Sports Illustrated
Bowl: Citrus
Location: Orlando, FL
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
Yahoo Sports
Bowl: Citrus
Location: Orlando, FL
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Florida Gators
Welcome back to our bowl projections! CBS Sports predicts not only a rematch of the 2007 Outback Bowl, but also the 1993 Citrus Bowl-both double-digit victories by the Nittany Lions. Sports Illustrated and ESPN’s Schlabach are in agreement with the Citrus, but disagree on the opponent. I would love to see a matchup with Will Levis, personally-perhaps in the CFP instead?
This is a side note, but historically Kyle Bonagura from ESPN has usually selected better bowls for Penn State compared to Schlabach, so this may not bode well...(I can be superstitious.)
