Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 0

Another season of following the wild and wacky prognosticators!

By LndoBSD
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Vrbo Citrus Bowl - Iowa v Kentucky Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

247 Sports:

Bowl: Music City

Location: Nashville, TN

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Opponent: Kentucky Wildcats

ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach

Bowl: Music City/Citrus

Location: Nashville, TN/Orlando, FL

Date: Dec. 31, 2022/Jan.2, 2023

Opponent: Auburn Tigers/Kentucky Wildcats

CBS Sports:

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers

Guest Pickers:

Sports Illustrated

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Yahoo Sports

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Florida Gators

Welcome back to our bowl projections! CBS Sports predicts not only a rematch of the 2007 Outback Bowl, but also the 1993 Citrus Bowl-both double-digit victories by the Nittany Lions. Sports Illustrated and ESPN’s Schlabach are in agreement with the Citrus, but disagree on the opponent. I would love to see a matchup with Will Levis, personally-perhaps in the CFP instead?

This is a side note, but historically Kyle Bonagura from ESPN has usually selected better bowls for Penn State compared to Schlabach, so this may not bode well...(I can be superstitious.)

