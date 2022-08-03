Only Sebastian Costantini Until Penn State Football

Our countdown to the return of Penn State football continues with walk-on redshirt junior safety Sebastian Costantini!

Coming from Malvern Prep, Costantini originally came to Penn State as a kicker, which is where he played his true freshman season at in 2019. After that season though, Costantini got moved from kicker to — you guessed it — cornerback. He saw little playing time in 2020, but developed more of a special teams role last season, en route to playing in all 13 games and earning the “Outstanding Run-on Award” at Penn State’s end-of-the-season banquet.

Off the field, Costantini is a top-tier scholar. He earned Academic All-Big Ten honors last season, all the while majoring in Computer Science.

Just 29 more days!