Only Keaton Ellis Until Penn State Football

With all the chatter about Ji’Ayir Brown being the leader of the safeties group, it’s sometimes hard to remember that there are a few other talented fellows at the safety spot capable of starting alongside him, and Keaton Ellis is one of those fellows. The former State High star will seek to build upon last season which saw him rack up 18 tackles (14 solo) and a pass breakup in 11 games (with one start). He will certainly have some competition with Zakee Wheatley and Jaylen Reed reportedly having strong camps, but as James Franklin likes to say “iron sharpens iron.”

Folks, we are only about 60 hours (as of the time this post is publishing) from kickoff of the 2022 Penn State Football season...get pumped!