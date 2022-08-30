Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: End of Preseason

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Jesse Luketa
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda (PUP), Amani Oruwariye
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Grant Haley, Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
Pittsburgh Steelers: Marcus Allen, Pat Freiermuth
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Derrick Tangelo had five tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, for the Falcons:
Derrick Tangelo with the sack. Nick Thurman got the pressure pic.twitter.com/JjIX91bGR2— Carlton (@CrispyCarlton) August 27, 2022
- Grant Haley led the Rams with nine tackles.
- Brandon Smith had four tackles for the Panthers.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had three tackles, including a tackle for loss, and a pass break-up for the Panthers.
- Arnold Ebiketie had three tackles, including two tackles for loss, for the Falcons.
Others:
- The Cardinals’ Trace McSorley completed 15 of 29 passes for 144 yards and ran once for five yards.
- Pat Freiermuth led the Steelers with three catches for 45 yards.
- The Panthers’ John Lovett led the team with 14 carries for 35 yards.
- Tariq Castro-Fields had three tackles and a pass break-up for the 49ers.
- Jesse Luketa had three tackles for the Cardinals.
- John Reid had two tackles and a pass break-up for the Seahawks.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 39 yards on three punts and put two punts inside the 20 for the Saints.
- KJ Hamler had three catches for 18 yards for the Broncos.
- Amani Oruwariye had one tackle for the Lions.
- Mike Gesicki had one catch for 18 yards for the Dolphins.
