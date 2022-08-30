 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: End of Preseason

As the preseason finishes up, our series starts again for this season!

By LndoBSD
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Jesse Luketa

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda (PUP), Amani Oruwariye

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Grant Haley, Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers: Marcus Allen, Pat Freiermuth

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Derrick Tangelo had five tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, for the Falcons:
  • Grant Haley led the Rams with nine tackles.
  • Brandon Smith had four tackles for the Panthers.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had three tackles, including a tackle for loss, and a pass break-up for the Panthers.
  • Arnold Ebiketie had three tackles, including two tackles for loss, for the Falcons.

Others:

  • The Cardinals’ Trace McSorley completed 15 of 29 passes for 144 yards and ran once for five yards.
  • Pat Freiermuth led the Steelers with three catches for 45 yards.
  • The Panthers’ John Lovett led the team with 14 carries for 35 yards.
  • Tariq Castro-Fields had three tackles and a pass break-up for the 49ers.
  • Jesse Luketa had three tackles for the Cardinals.
  • John Reid had two tackles and a pass break-up for the Seahawks.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 39 yards on three punts and put two punts inside the 20 for the Saints.
  • KJ Hamler had three catches for 18 yards for the Broncos.
  • Amani Oruwariye had one tackle for the Lions.
  • Mike Gesicki had one catch for 18 yards for the Dolphins.

