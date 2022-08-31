Penn State Football Commits in Action: Six Touchdown Night for Tony Rojas, Elliot Washington INT, More

Future Nittany Lion linebacker Tony Rojas had the shining performance among Penn State commits this past weekend. Rojas scored six touchdowns as he helped his Fairfax (VA) squad pick up a 52-14 blowout victory.

Staying in Virginia, Mathias Barnwell did a little bit of everything for Riverbed in their 49-0 victory. He scored a touchdown and caused havoc on defense, which included a sack. You can checkout his highlights from the game below.

Wide receiver Carmelo Taylor and Patrick Henry High School suffered a 35-27 loss against Brookville. Taylor had a big game in the loss, hauling in six passes for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Offensive tackle Anthony Donkoh had a strong night punishing poor souls in the trenches in a 68-6 victory, you can checkout his highlights from Friday night below.

Safety DaKaari Nelson and the Selma (AL) Saints picked up a 36-8 victory, with Nelson scoring a pair of touchdowns. Fellow safety commit Elliot Washington had four tackles and an interception for the Venice (FL) Indians in a 32-26 loss.

Offensive lineman J’ven Williams helped pave the way for Wyomissing to rush for 425 yards in a 49-0 victory. Tight end Joey Schlaffer had three carries for 37 yards, 4 receptions for 52 yards and two touchdowns, a sack, and a tackle for a loss in a 35-0 victory for Exeter Township.

Defensive end Jameial Lyons was a force for Roman Catholic in a 46-15 blowout victory over Wilson. Lyons finished the game with seven tackles including a tackle for a loss, as Wilson struggled to block him all night long.

Defensive backs, and high school teammates, King Mack and Conrad Hussey helped lead St. Thomas Aquinas past Philadelphia’s St. Joe’s Prep 48-37 in a battle between two of the best high school football teams in the country.

Penn State DB commit King Mack ready to kick off his season today on national TV @kingmack2004 | @PennStateRivals | @adamgorney | : @KiddRyno_Rivals pic.twitter.com/P2JOt70ywG — Rivals (@Rivals) August 27, 2022

One of our members @Lions247 just shared this picture: Conrad Hussey (@ConradHussey) flashing the Penn State gloves as St. Thomas Aquinas closes out a season-opening win over St. Joseph’s Prep. pic.twitter.com/sx1UioehID — Tyler Calvaruso (@tyler_calvaruso) August 27, 2022

Mack and Hussey were both rocking Penn State gloves in the victory as their efforts against 2024 quarterback target Maj Jones.