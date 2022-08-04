Only Devyn Ford Until Penn State Football

A four-star prospect out of Virginia in the 2019 class, Ford played immediately when he enrolled at Penn State. The 5-foot-11, 200 pound running back saw action in 12 games during his freshman season, carrying the ball 52 times for 294 yards and 3 touchdowns — very solid numbers for someone in their first year.

Ford’s sophomore year in 2020 wasn’t as fruitful. He saw a major uptick in carries, averaging 11 touches per contest, but his yards per carry dropped from 5.7 to 4.1. He also battled injuries, as he only appeared in 6 of the 9 games played during the covid-2020 season.

Ford has stuck around with the program, though. He saw some time as a third down back in 2021, and now vies for a starting job as a senior in 2022. Perhaps a mostly normal offseason was what Ford needed to get back on track.

Only 28 days, folks.