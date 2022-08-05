CBS Sports Includes Penn State in Preseason Top 25

CBS Sports has confidence the Nittany Lions are ready to bounce back from the 2-6 collapse to end the 2021 season. Penn State is listed at #18 in the latest poll released today, fitting snuggly between Cincinatti and Miami (Fla).

There are a couple rankings that will raise eyebrows for not being the safe choices typically found in these polls - Utah is at four, as they are becomming a trendy playoff pick with the hopes of an undefeated season. The Utes would need to first win its week one contest against Florida in The Swamp. They will have another difficult non-conference game against San Diego State, as well as a road trip to Oregon that highlights their Pac-12 slate. Meanwhile, NC State just missed the top 10, coming in at #11 following a 9-3 season.

Penn State was the fourth-highest ranked Big Ten squad, with Ohio State at #2, Michigan at #8, and Wisconsin at #15. Michigan State was the other Big Ten team included at #20.

Alabama topped the list, while defending national champions Georgia start off at #3.

Penn State’s non-conference opponents came in at #47 (Auburn), #79 (Central Michigan) and #114 (Ohio). Penn State’s week one opponent Purdue was listed at #34.