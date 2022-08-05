Only Ken Talley Until Penn State Football

A true freshman, Ken Talley comes to Penn State after a stellar prep career in Philadelphia. The 6-foot-2, 238-pound Talley was a start-to-finish four-star on the recruiting sites, and was an early commitment for the Nittany Lions in the 2022 recruiting class, making the call for Penn State way back in September 2020.

There was some discussion on what position Talley would start his career at. He was long thought to be a defensive end prospect, but ended up playing a lot of linebacker his senior year of high school, which put into question if the Nittany Lions would try him out at linebacker first. Instead, Penn State is sticking with Talley at defensive end. While a redshirt year is expected, he was one of the better pure football players in the 2022 class. Would not be surprised to hear his name as an important part of the scout team this coming season.

