Media Day Takeaways: James Franklin, Mike Yurcich, Manny Diaz, and Stacy Collins

Penn State Football Media Day got under way earlier this afternoon which means one major thing: I am sweaty football is back in Happy Valley, folks. Ah, yes. That feels good.

I was on hand in State College for my fourth Media Day, and the day followed like usual. We got to hear from head coach James Franklin, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, and special teams coordinator Stacy Collins. We then got to head onto the field to speak with the position coaches and any non-freshman on the roster. Later in the day, we got to watch the first 30 minutes of practice.

Because of the word length — 1,000 words coming up from just the coaches — I’m saving my conversations with the players for Monday. I’ll have a practice report out Sunday morning.