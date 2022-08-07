Only Daequan Hardy Until Penn State Football

Just like that, we’re just 25 days until the start of the 2022 Penn State Footbal season.

Daquan Hardy is back for the ride in his fourth seaon in Happy Valley. A regular presence during the past two seasons, Hardy will play a pivitol role in what is shaping up to be possibly the Big Ten’s best secondary in 2022.

Hardy has not only proved to be a standout in coverage, but flashed his big play ability to make a larger overall impact on the defense in 2021. He finished the season with three TFLs, a sack, and two interceptions - one that went for six to give Penn State a second half lead against Michigan State.

Hardy will be ready to deliver in those big moments again this fall.

Just 25 more days...