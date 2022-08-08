News & Notes: Penn State Media Day & Practice Availability (8.6.22)

Another Penn State Media Day has come and gone, and just like the last couple years, I made the trek to State College to learn a little more about the Nittany Lions. After the James Franklin, Manny Diaz, Mike Yurcich, and Stacy Collins press conferences, we got to go onto the field at Beaver Stadium and talk with the coaches and non-freshman players. I’ll have additional articles out this week as I spent nearly 20 of the 40 minutes we had talking to running back Ja’Juan Seider and quarterback Christian Veilleux, but in this article, I focused on discussions with wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon, and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein. Also at the end, I included notes and observations from Saturday’s practice that the media got to attend for about 15-20 minutes.

TINSLEY READY TO PROVE PEOPLE WRONG (AGAIN)

One of the more profound takeaways I had from Saturday was that Mitchell Tinsley is going to be a player. I mentioned on Saturday that both James Franklin and Mike Yurcich went out of their way to heap some praise on Tinsley, and just from the little I saw at practice, it was easy to see why. He’s a well put together kid, and even in drills, he shows that nice combination of suddenness yet smoothness that you want every wide receiver to have. Really, I just loved the way he was going through drills — every rep he took was done with intensity and focus.

That intensity and focus follows through when you talk to Tinsley as well. When I asked him why he’s wired the way he is, he said that he’s always been the underdog.

“You know growing up, I was always the underdog,” Tinsley said. “I was never considered ‘the guy’ or the ‘best player.’ So it’s kind of like, I had to always work for everything I have. I feel like that’s the most important thing for me is working hard and proving people wrong.”

When you consider his talent, his production at Western Kentucky, and the chip he has on his shoulder, I’m fully onboard with buying stock in Tinsley. I know Parker Washington is looked at as WR1, and that’s for a very good reason. But I would not be shocked if Tinsley is right there with him when it comes to production. He checks a lot of the boxes you want to see in preseason.

BEAMON HAPPY TO BE BACK

For those here that read my Five Things I Know I Know article, you are already aware that I’m on the Hakeem Beamon hype train, and Media Day did little to slow that down. As I mentioned yesterday, Beamon was the second person Manny Diaz brought up when asked about the defensive line after PJ Mustipher — I count that as a notable sign that things are trending in the right direction after Beamon missed all of last season with an undisclosed issue. Although I knew he couldn’t go in-depth on what happened last year, his answer was quite forthcoming.

“Honestly, last year was hell,” Beamon said. “I went through a lot last year; like a lot, a lot. But you know, I went through it. I went through everything and kept my head up through it all.”

Beamon expressed that everything he has gone through has given him a new perspective, and has made him more grateful for “all the small things” going on at Penn State. Although it’s really none of my business to know what specifically happened, it’s a poignant reminder that the guys out there on that field are normal people who deal with the ups and downs through live like the rest of us. It was good to hear — even in my short conversation with him — that Beamon is seemingly in a better place than he was 300 some days ago.

As far as what position Beamon will be playing at, last year when I asked him, he said “everywhere.” When I asked him this year — reminding him he told me “everywhere” last year — he had a different answer: “Yeah, I still play everywhere, but I’m definitely more defensive tackle than defensive end.”

Now that isn’t all that surprising; I don’t think anyone thought Beamon would get more snaps at defensive end than defensive tackle. But his directness in his answer was certainly different than last year. While I still believe we’ll see a little Kevin Givens-esque defensive end role from Beamon here and there, it seems pretty solid that a move down to defensive end — where depth might not be as strong as it is at defensive tackle — isn’t in the works.

Lastly on Beamon, I asked just about every player I talked to their “personal goals” for the season, knowing that their team goal is a Big Ten Championship. Beamon’s answer?

“I’d say, just being there for my teammates,” he said. “Just be there for my teammates.”

TRAUTWEIN CONFIDENT IN CULTURE OF OFFENSIVE LINE ROOM

One of the main topics of Saturday was — as is tradition — the offensive line. James Franklin continued his stance from Big Ten Media Day where he said he would let the offensive line’s play speak for itself this year. When I asked offensive line coach Phil Trautwein about how the offensive line has been given this question mark label, he noted that he’s obviously aware it is out there among the media and the fan base, but that it doesn’t impact how he coaches the guys in his room. He said that the culture is at a high level for the offensive line, and that he thinks this will be the best o-line Penn State has had in a long time. One of the main reasons? The consistency of having the same offensive coordinator for a second season.

“It’s huge,” Trautwein said of Mike Yurcich’s return as Penn State’s OC. “I love Mike (Yurcich). I love what he’s about. I love his scheme. I love who he is. We work well together. We communicate well together. And also, it’s the second year in the offense ... being able to be faster and quicker, and understanding the offense. It’s huge for us. It’s a confidence booster for sure.”

At practice, I was able to see the offensive line work on a punching drill. While I can’t sit here and say my opinion changed because a big guy was punching a bag really hard for a couple seconds, I can say that one of the things that stuck out to me was the size of the underclassmen within the program. If you follow recruiting, that’s been one of the more prominent philosophy switches along the offensive line the last couple classes: try to bring in guys that are 300+ pounds already and work off bad weight, as opposed to bringing in guys who are 265-275 and add good weight. Olu Fashanu, Golden Israel-Achumba, Vega Ioane, Maleek McNeil, Landon Tengwall, Ibrahim Traore; these guys are just mountains of human beings. We’ll see how that philosophy change works out, both in 2022 and down the line.

OTHER PRACTICE NOTES