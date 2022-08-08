Only Keyvone Lee Until Penn State Football

One of the first “Seider Specials”, Keyvone Lee was a surprise member of Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class as he spurned in-state Florida State and Florida to commit to the Nittany Lions back in the summer of August 2019.

While it was expected that Lee would redshirt his freshman season with Journey Brown, Noah Cain, and Devyn Ford all in front of him, that ended up not working out. Brown had to retire due to a heart issue, while Cain was lost for the season during the first series of the Indiana game. All of a sudden, Lee was backing up Ford, and eventually started multiple games for the Nittany Lions when Ford too went down with an injury. He finished his freshman season with 438 yards on just 89 carries, all highlighted by a 134-yard rushing performance against Michigan in the (empty) Big House.

Lee had another productive season in 2022, finishing the year with 530 yards on 108 carries, leading Penn State’s running back in yards per carry with 4.9. Unfortunately for Lee though, it was a slow start to the year as he didn’t record more than 10 carries in a game until November 13 when the Nittany Lions hosted Michigan.

With him finishing the season strong — he recorded nearly 40% of his total rushing yards in the final three regular season games of the year — Lee is expected to be RB1 when Penn State opens up against Purdue.

Just 24 more days.