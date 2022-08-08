MMQB - Which Game Are You Most Excited For?

MMQB is going to keep it short and simple this week: which game are you most excited for in the 2022 season?

Here’s the schedule:

@ Purdue

vs Ohio

@ Auburn

vs Central Michigan

vs Northwestern

BYE

@ Michigan

vs Minnesota

vs Ohio State

@ Indiana

vs Maryland

@ Rutgers

vs Michigan State

For me, I’m most excited about the game against Michigan. Sure, the OSU game will always be fun, but until Penn State actually wins a game against the Buckeyes, it’s hard to get TOO excited.

Michigan, meanwhile, needed a fluky breakdown in coverage by Penn State to beat the Lions, and Penn State generally (to me anyway) played as well if not better than a playoff team.

Michigan is worse than last year. That cannot be questioned. The defense lost a ton, and the offense was questionable at best in 2021. The Lions are most likely going to be worse on the defensive side of the ball, but by how much? I also believe the offense will take a big step forward, and make up for any backsliding by the defense. So overall, I’ll put PSU at about the same level it was last year, while I don’t see the Wolverines being as good.

In any case, it should be a very exciting game, and will be the first of a three-game stretch against Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio State, which will likely spell the difference between a potential New Year’s Six season, and a repeat of 2022.

What about you? Which game are you most excited for?