Blessed & Honored: Defensive Back Schedules Official Visit, New Offer

Cornerback Zion Tracy is quickly becoming a person of interest in the 2023 recruiting cycle for Penn State. After visiting campus earlier this summer, Tracy will return to campus for an official visit the weekend of the Ohio game in September.

Tracy visited for the Lasch Bash in July. Part of his visit was working out for the staff, a workout that saw him run a 4.4 40-yard dash and flashed in coverage at the Elite Showcase V camp. Tracy, a New York native, will play for St. Thomas More in Connecticut this fall. That is the same school as former Nittany Lion defensive back Tyler Rudolph.

If Penn State pushes for Tracy, it is hard to envision him not ending up in this class. Do not be surprised to see Tracy join Penn State’s class this fall.

NEW IN-STATE 2026 OFFER

While this is a ways down the road, the Nittany Lions have made an offer to an in-state 2026 prospect. This prospect is Roman Catholic wide receiver Ash Roberts.

I am Extremely Grateful to receive my FIRST OFFER from Penn State University! #WeAre @CoachStubbs @RomanCatholicHC pic.twitter.com/04hggRd22Y — Ash Roberts (@_Ashh1k) August 5, 2022

Philadelphia’s Roman Catholic is the same school as 2023 defensive end commit Jameil Lyons. It is also a school Penn State has recruited well for basketball. Roberts will likely become one of the best players in the state for his cycle and is a name fans will likely hear a lot of in the coming years.