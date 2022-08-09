Bo Nickal Set for Main Event on Dana White’s UFC Contender Series Tuesday Night

With his transition from wrestler to mixed-martial artist now in full-go, Nickal’s (1-0) opportunity for a UFC contract is on the line tonight as he takes on Zachary Borrego (3-0) on Dana White’s UFC Contender Series.

You can watch Nickal’s fight on ESPN’s subscription streaming platform ESPN+. The event is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EST with Nickal and Borrego serving as the “Main Event” which means they won’t go on until closer to the 9:30 p.m. mark.

As you see above, Nickal made weight for the middleweight contest, coming in at 186 pounds. His opponent, however, missed weight, coming in 1.5 pounds over the 186-pound limit. Still, the fight will go on with Nickal the massive favorite to win at -2500 to Borrego’s +1200.

I have a lot of respect for anyone who steps into that octagon cage. Certainly something I would not do. But with that being said, Nickal is going to finish this Borrego guy inside one round, whether it’s via knockout or submission. He’ll then earn a full-time UFC contract, and folks, it won’t be long until he has UFC gold wrapped around his waist.

Dread it. Run from it. Destiny arrives all the same. And now, it’s here. Or should I say, the Penn State MMA takeover is.