How to Watch Penn State vs. Purdue in Week 1

It’s here, it’s here...GAME DAY IS HERE!!

Welcome to week one of the 2022 Penn State Football season. And just like that, the air smells sweeter after reading that.

Need details to watch tonight? Here you go!

(If you’re a regular reader, please note you will find this information in the game preview. If you’re new and came across this while searching for game details, welcome to BSD! You should also check out the game preview and the vast coverage ahead of Penn State’s showdown with Purdue.)

Penn State (0-0) vs. Purdue (0-0)

Kickoff: Thursday, Sept. 1, 8 p.m., Ross-Ade Stadium, East Lafeyette, IN

The Betting Line: Penn State -3.5 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: FOX - Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)

Satellite Radio: Sirius XM Channel 196

Weather: It’s setting up for a perfect night of late-summer football...clear skies, and temperatures in the low 80s during the day will cool down to more comfortable levels after kickoff.

COACHES:

James Franklin:

PENN STATE RECORD: 67-34, 9th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 91-49, 12th Year

VS. PURDUE: 2-0

Jeff Brohm:

PURDUE RECORD: 27-29, 6th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 57-39, 9th Year

VS. PENN STATE: 0-1

FUN FACTS

Penn State will be playing its fifth season opener against a Big Ten opponent, with a record of 4-1 in those games...the Nittany Lions will once again have its Big Ten opener on the road for the seventh straight year, and 12 of the past 13...Penn State and Purdue will be playing for just the third time since 2013...Penn State is 111-22-2 all-time in season opening games...Penn State holds an overall record of 15-3-1 against the Boilermakers...this will be just the sixth time Penn State has played a game on the first day of September, wjth a 3-2 record...the last game played on September 1 was in 2018, when Penn State squeaked past Appalachian State 45-38 in overtime.

Happy viewing! BEAT THE BOILERS!