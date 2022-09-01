Only Jonathan Sutherland Until Penn State Football

Today! Today is the day! Penn State will finally kick off against Purdue in primetime on Fox! After a long offseason filled with anticipation, we will finally see what the Nittany Lions have to offer in 2022. Will the offensive line be improved? James Franklin won’t tell you if so. Will Manny Diaz have what it takes to replicate the success of departing Brent Pry? We shall find out! Can Penn State use its stable of running backs to get something out of the position? Tonight we find out!

Jonathan Sutherland has been a leader in the locker room for the entirety of his career, finding himself one of two four-time captains on the squad. He carved a role in special teams early in his tenure, and his dedication has now led to a likely starting spot at one of the linebacker positions. Sutherland has earned Academic All-Big Ten honors to go along with his playing time, so he definitely came here to play school!

Not many people are giving Sutherland the time of day at his new linebacker spot, so tonight, he’ll get to showcase why the coaches put him in that position. I’m sure he’ll be focused on proving people wrong, and if he manages to do so, that can only be good news for the rest of us.

There are zero days left before Penn State kicks off its season! Hooray!