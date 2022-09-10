Early Morning Opening Thread/How to Watch Ohio vs. Penn State

Good morning, folks. You know that special feeling you woke up with today? That’s the feeling of football making its long-awaited return to Happy Valley. We’re back, folks.

Here’s the basics as you prepare for week two:

Penn State (1-0) vs. Ohio (1-0)

Kickoff: Noon, Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

The Betting Line: Penn State -25.5 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: ABC (yes, this is actually an ABC broadcast), Noon - Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Tom Luginbill (sideline)

Weather: Break out your finest jorts, as it will be a warm and sunny day with highs in the low 80s during the afternoon.

COACHES:

James Franklin:

PENN STATE RECORD: 68-34, 9th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 92-49, 12th Year

VS. OHIO: 0-0

Tim Albin:

OHIO RECORD: 4-9, 2nd Year

OVERALL RECORD: 4-9, 2nd Year

VS. PENN STATE: 0-0

FUN FACTS

Penn State is 123-13-1 all-time in home openers...the Nittany Lions are 28-3 all-time against MAC opponents...Penn State is 3-3 in games played on Sept. 10. The last two hames were losses however, to Alabama in 2011 and Pitt in 2016...the Nittany Lions have played a MAC opponent in 19 of the last 20 years, with the sole exception being the Big Ten-excusive schedule in 2020.