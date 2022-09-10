Three Takeaways From Penn State’s 46-10 Win Over Ohio

1. Chop Robinson is going to be a problem.

The Maryland transfer played pretty well a week ago against Purdue, but on Saturday, Robinson was all over the place, terrorizing Ohio quarterbacks and overall showing why James Franklin prioritized the transfer EDGE.

The stat sheet will say “two tackles,” but Robinson made life hard for the Bobcats on just about every down he played.

2. Nick Singleton will be the starter

The year: 2015. The player: Saquon Barkley. Against San Diego State, Barkley had his coming out party where the showed the nation what he could do, and the rest was history.

It took Nicholas Singleton four quarters and change to solidify himself as the permanent starter, and after 179 yards on the ground in an effortless performance, Singleton has all but answered the question of who the long term solution at the position is.

Don’t get it twisted, though. Penn State will continue to play all four running backs, as this is what they have done for the better part of a decade now. But after today, the split is no longer going to be 30/30/30, as Singleton showed he can more than handle half the team’s carries, if not more. He gives the Lions the explosiveness they’ve missed since 2019, when Journey Brown was burning fools.

3a. Clifford can run

Sean Clifford seemed almost hesitant to run last week against Purdue, which led to questions of whether there was a reason for the focus on running with the backs. This week, however, we saw Clifford be more willing to take off and run when things broke down in the pocket.

As the season goes on, being able to keep defenses honest will be instrumental in the success of the offense.

3b. Allar is the future

There’s no other way to put it: Drew Allar showed over the past two weeks why he rose through the ranks and became a 5-star just before enrolling. The freshman quarterback looked effortless in most of his throws, tacking two touchdowns to permanently put the game out of hand.

Better yet, the coaches continue to put Allar in well before the game is out of hand, to give him not just in-game experience, but in-game experience when it matters.

It can be easy to envision the future now, but the number of hits Allar took down the stretch is, if it wasn’t apparent before, may very well be the reason why Clifford is playing college football for a sixth season.* Allar will gain valuable experience throughout the year, but having Clifford in the fold means Allar doesn’t have to go the way of Christian Hackenberg.