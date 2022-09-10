 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penn State 46, Ohio 10: What Twitter Had to Say

What did the wild and wonderful world of Twitter have to say about Penn State’s blowout victory over Ohio on Saturday?

By Marty Leap
Ohio v Penn State Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

On the opening drive of the game defensive end Chop Robinson made an impact for the Nittany Lion defense. On consecutive plays he had a tackle for a loss and batted a pass down to force a punt. This was the start of a big day for the Maryland transfer who lived in the Ohio backfield all day while finishing with multiple tackles for a loss.

Through the first two games of the season Robinson has looked like Penn State’s best defensive end. As a former five-star recruit, this should not come as a surprise. Look for Robinson’s role to just continue to grow in the coming week.

The opening offensive drive of the Nittany Lions saw Penn State’s offense look like a well oiled machine. Sean Clifford was 6-for-6 on the drive, and capped it off with his second rushing touchdown of the season.

On Penn State’s second offensive possession, highly touted five-star true freshman running back Nick Singleton made his presence felt. Singleton did an incredible job of keeping his balance to stay in bounds as he ripped off a 70-yard touchdown run.

This was just the start of a huge game for Singleton. He broke off another very impressive touchdown run in the second half, finishing the game with 179 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. This made Singleton the first 100-yard rusher for Penn State since the Michigan game in 2020, snapping a 17 game stretch.

When Jordan Stout went to the NFL there was concern that Penn State’s punting game could take a step back. Well, thus far, that has not been the case. Barney Amor made another impact on Saturday with a beautiful punt that was downed at the 1-yard line, setting up a safety for the Nittany Lion defense. This was one of two Amor punts that was downed inside the 10-yard line.

With Penn State leading 26-7 early in the third quarter Drew Allar took over at quarterback. Once again, we saw a five-star set Twitter on fire. Gasoline was only thrown on the fire when Allar marched the Nittany Lions right down the field for a scoring drive that was capped off by a beautiful throw from Allar to fellow true freshman Omari Evans, the first career touchdown for both.

In the first extended action of his career Allar had Penn State fans giddy. Allar finished the game 6-for-8 with 88 yards and his first two career touchdowns. He also rushed for 11 yards on five carries.

Saturday afternoon was fun. It was the first time in a long, long time that the Penn State offense appeared to be in a rhythm and scoring at will. Hopefully, some of this offense success will carry over into next Saturday’s showdown at Jordan-Hare Stadium against Auburn.

