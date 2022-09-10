Penn State 46, Ohio 10: What Twitter Had to Say

On the opening drive of the game defensive end Chop Robinson made an impact for the Nittany Lion defense. On consecutive plays he had a tackle for a loss and batted a pass down to force a punt. This was the start of a big day for the Maryland transfer who lived in the Ohio backfield all day while finishing with multiple tackles for a loss.

I wonder if Maryland still doesn’t miss Chop Robinson? — Caroline (@_supcaroline) September 10, 2022

Chop Robinson is Penn State’s best defensive end. — Clay Sauertieg (@ByCSauertieg) September 10, 2022

Chop Robinson = pretty good — Penn State Football Watcher (@Swagman_79) September 10, 2022

Penn State’s defense runs through Chop “The Axeman” Robinson this year — Richard (@SecretRichardS) September 10, 2022

Chop Robinson is gonna be goooooood — JustBeNormal (@JBNpod) September 10, 2022

Chop Robinson is a problem. — mj_perk (@PerkinsPenguins) September 10, 2022

Chop Robinson with the swat. Great job getting his hand in there to breakup the pass. — Mr_Mayhem13 (@ArtisticMayhem1) September 10, 2022

Chop Robinson is gonna be fun to watch — Princetopher (@Prince_Swaray) September 10, 2022

Might have to buy myself a Chop Robinson jersey — Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) September 10, 2022

Chop Robinson is going to have a big year! #WeAre #PennState — Aaron Rife (@khaosncage) September 10, 2022

Through the first two games of the season Robinson has looked like Penn State’s best defensive end. As a former five-star recruit, this should not come as a surprise. Look for Robinson’s role to just continue to grow in the coming week.

The opening offensive drive of the Nittany Lions saw Penn State’s offense look like a well oiled machine. Sean Clifford was 6-for-6 on the drive, and capped it off with his second rushing touchdown of the season.

Penn State is on the board! Sean Clifford finishes what he started with a keeper for the touchdown. The Lions lead Ohio 7-0 with 6:45 left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/C8UTegUCxu — Penn State Football (@psufootball) September 10, 2022

Sean Clifford is a perfect 6-6 to start the game with 62 yards and a rushing touchdown. not a bad start for the super senior. #PennState #OhioU #MACtion — Domenic Clary (@DomenicClary) September 10, 2022

LET’s GO PENN STATE!!!!



Sean Clifford with the first TD of the day! #ThatsMyQuarterback #WeAre #PennStatevsOhio — ‍ Taylor Talks Comics ☕️ (@TMtalkscomics) September 10, 2022

On Penn State’s second offensive possession, highly touted five-star true freshman running back Nick Singleton made his presence felt. Singleton did an incredible job of keeping his balance to stay in bounds as he ripped off a 70-yard touchdown run.

Nick Singleton walking the line like Johnny Cash — Caitlyn Louise (@CaitlynCossu) September 10, 2022

Nick Singleton is a DAWG. — Andy Stine (@RiseAndStine) September 10, 2022

someone post the dog xrays for nick singleton — DYF (@DumbYankeeFan) September 10, 2022

Nick Singleton — Matt Lawrence (@matt_lawrence11) September 10, 2022

NICK SINGLETON THE FUTURE CUZZZZ pic.twitter.com/UYl8pNwYDb — Sant (@santino_dal) September 10, 2022

Nick Singleton — iamoshea (@Oshea_Official) September 10, 2022

Nick Singleton is going to be special #WeAre — Steve A (@stevena26) September 10, 2022

Nick Singleton will be a household name like Barkley. He's so quick. He's so good in space. #PennState up 14-0 — Zhouse (1-0) this week (@gregzhouse) September 10, 2022

Nick Singleton runs cfb — Chris (@sp3rin) September 10, 2022

This was just the start of a huge game for Singleton. He broke off another very impressive touchdown run in the second half, finishing the game with 179 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. This made Singleton the first 100-yard rusher for Penn State since the Michigan game in 2020, snapping a 17 game stretch.

When Jordan Stout went to the NFL there was concern that Penn State’s punting game could take a step back. Well, thus far, that has not been the case. Barney Amor made another impact on Saturday with a beautiful punt that was downed at the 1-yard line, setting up a safety for the Nittany Lion defense. This was one of two Amor punts that was downed inside the 10-yard line.

Those points should be given to P Barney Amor — Spencer Ripchik (@RipchikSpencer) September 10, 2022

Barney Amor might just be my favorite player on this Penn State team.



Eli Manning literally giving him some of the magic with the scholarship announcement. #WeAre — MJ (@_MichaelJames54) September 10, 2022

Thanks Penn State D and Barney Amor for a great setup! Safety! — PennFal25 (@PennFal25) September 10, 2022

@PatMcAfeeShow Barney Amor at Penn State is the best short yardage punter of all time. Mark my word. — Javi St Croix (@JaviStCroix) September 10, 2022

Those two points courtesy of Barney Amor!!! #WeAre ⚪️ — Blue and White (@BlueWhiteSports) September 10, 2022

Give Barney Amor credit for those 2 points. #PennState — Michael Anderson (@Beastmike) September 10, 2022

With Penn State leading 26-7 early in the third quarter Drew Allar took over at quarterback. Once again, we saw a five-star set Twitter on fire. Gasoline was only thrown on the fire when Allar marched the Nittany Lions right down the field for a scoring drive that was capped off by a beautiful throw from Allar to fellow true freshman Omari Evans, the first career touchdown for both.

Drew Allar is the franchise — Garret (@FBallAnalysisYT) September 10, 2022

Week 2 thoughts: Drew Allar is the next Josh Allen — Matt (@MattDiLascio) September 10, 2022

OKAY DREW ALLAR OKAYYYY LOOK AT YOU — 《 》 (@CH143_) September 10, 2022

Yeah...Drew Allar is QB No2 and future. Beautiful throw. That's big time with the game not totally in hand. — Matt Catrillo (@MCatrillo) September 10, 2022

Can’t wait for Drew Allar to be starting qb at Penn state. How do I buy stock in this? — jphurrah (@jphurrah) September 10, 2022

been telling everyone drew allar is HIM. — nicksgoodtweets, M.D. (@nicksgoodtweets) September 10, 2022

In the first extended action of his career Allar had Penn State fans giddy. Allar finished the game 6-for-8 with 88 yards and his first two career touchdowns. He also rushed for 11 yards on five carries.

Saturday afternoon was fun. It was the first time in a long, long time that the Penn State offense appeared to be in a rhythm and scoring at will. Hopefully, some of this offense success will carry over into next Saturday’s showdown at Jordan-Hare Stadium against Auburn.