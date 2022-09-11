Post-Game Link Dump: Nittany Lions Outrace Bobcats

Kaytron Allen is quickly proving to be an essential part of the offense.

The coaching staff receives high marks this week, while the Big Ten refs find new ways to fail.

The streak is over...Penn State finally has a 100-yard rusher.

Drew Allar looked quite comfortable in his first action in Beaver Stadium.

Penn State earns an ‘A’ for showing excellent progress in key areas in their home opener.

Jake Pinegar looked rusty in his return to his placekicking duties, but James Franklin is confident he’ll bounce back.

Franklin addressed the play of the young running backs, as well as thoughts on Drew Allar’s impressive second half performance.

Sean Clifford, Parker Washington, Tyler Eldson and Ji’Ayir Brown were among those to speak with reporters following the victory over the Bobcats.

Penn State will be welcomed by SEC Nation - SECN’s live pregame show during their trip to Auburn on Saturday.