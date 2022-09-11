 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Penn State Places 22nd in the AP Poll, 23rd in Coaches Poll

The Nittany Lions grace the college football rankings for the first time this season.

By LndoBSD
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Ohio at Penn State Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in the 2022 football season, Penn State has entered the rankings. The Associated Press voted the Nittany Lions 22nd in their Week 3 poll, moving them up from the receiving votes category. They are just one of four Big Ten teams in the poll, joining 11th ranked Michigan State, fourth-ranked Michigan, and third-ranked Ohio State.

Meanwhile, the USA Today Coaches Poll slotted Penn State 23rd, just ahead of in-state school Pittsburgh. Notre Dame and Wisconsin experienced the most precipitous drop of any team, dropping out of the polls from their spots at No. 9 and No. 18, respectively.

Penn State travels to Jordan Hare to face Auburn on Saturday.

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...