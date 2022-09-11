Penn State Places 22nd in the AP Poll, 23rd in Coaches Poll

For the first time in the 2022 football season, Penn State has entered the rankings. The Associated Press voted the Nittany Lions 22nd in their Week 3 poll, moving them up from the receiving votes category. They are just one of four Big Ten teams in the poll, joining 11th ranked Michigan State, fourth-ranked Michigan, and third-ranked Ohio State.

Meanwhile, the USA Today Coaches Poll slotted Penn State 23rd, just ahead of in-state school Pittsburgh. Notre Dame and Wisconsin experienced the most precipitous drop of any team, dropping out of the polls from their spots at No. 9 and No. 18, respectively.

Penn State travels to Jordan Hare to face Auburn on Saturday.