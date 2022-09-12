ICYMI: 2023 Three-Star CB Zion Tracy Committed to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds pounds

Hometown/High School: Glen Head, NY (St. Thomas More School)

Ranking: ★★★ (86 — 247Sports Rating)

Notable Offers: Rutgers, Syracuse, Marshall, and Temple

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

A one-time Temple commitment a part of the 2022 recruiting class, Tracy reclassified to the 2023 recruiting class and took a post-grad year at the St. Thomas More School in Connecticut. For Tracy, it allowed him to re-hit the camp circuit in the summer, which he did with visits to a number of schools — including Penn State on July 29. The Nittany Lions decided to offer Tracy shortly thereafter, and hosted him for an official visit for the Ohio game this weekend. It was there, after Penn State took down the Bobcats, that Tracy locked in his spot with the Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class.

OUTLOOK

While Tracy’s commitment could look like potential insurance in the secondary should one of the four southern prospects (Elliot Washington, King Mack, Conrad Hussey, and DaKaari Nelson) look elsewhere, that’s not necessarily how James Franklin has operated in the past and I don’t think it’s the case here either. Like most other coaches around the country, Franklin puts a lot of stock into camp performances, where he’s able to see a prospect up close competing with other FBS-level players. Tracy clearly did enough to impress in the summer that Penn State decided to push then as opposed to waiting until his post-grad film came out. I think that speaks to how much they like Tracy rather than other potential dominoes falling in the class.

As for Tracy the prospect, his speed is his calling card. It jumps out immediately on film, and was certainly a huge checking point for the staff when Tracy camped in the summer as he reportedly ran a 4.35. As Deion Sanders, would say: the kid can run-run.