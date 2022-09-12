Penn State Opens as a 3-point Favorite over Auburn

Early odds for Penn State’s second road game of the season are in! The Nittany Lions are a 3-point favorite going as they face the Auburn Tigers. This is Penn State’s first trip to an SEC opponent since the 2010 trip to Alabama.

The second leg of a home and home series, one that saw the Nittany Lions pull off a 28-20 victory over the Tigers a season ago, under the lights and in whiteout conditions. Auburn is certainly not on the same level as the 2010 Alabama team, but a trip to an SEC environment will always be challenging nonetheless. Here’s to hoping the result is more favorable to the Lions this time around.

Both teams enter the game at 2-0, with the Lions going on the road to beat Purdue, then coming back home and making quick work of Ohio. Auburn has defeated Mercer and San Jose State, both at home.

For more odds visit the DraftKings Sportbook odds page.