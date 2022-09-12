Kickoff Time Announced for Penn State-Central Michigan

Penn State and Central Michigan will kickoff at noon when they meet for their week four contest on Sept. 24 in Beaver Stadium. It will be the last game of the non-conference schedule for the Nittany Lions, who downed Ohio in week two and will face Aubrun on the road at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Central Michigan is 0-2 after two weeks, suffering losses at Oklahoma State and South Alabama. They will attempt to get their first victory of the season when they host Bucknell on Saturday.

The 1986 National Championship team, as well as students participating in THON will be recognized during the game. The game will be the second home game of the year, with both of the first two contests coming against MAC opponents.

This will be only the second meeting between the two schools. The first contest occured in 2005, with Penn State coming out on top at 40-3 on their way to a Big Ten Championhip.

The game will be aired on BTN.