Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 1

Saquon, Jahan, and Miles stood out in Week 1

By LndoBSD
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda (PUP), Amani Oruwariye

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers: Marcus Allen, Pat Freiermuth

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Jahan Dotson had three catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns for the Commanders:

- Just a routine grab for Jahan there.

  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 18 carries for 164 yards and one touchdown rushing, and six catches for 30 yards receiving, as well as catching the game-winning two-point conversion on a shovel pass:
  • Miles Sanders had 13 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for nine yards for the Eagles:
  • Micah Parsons had five tackles, including two sacks, for the Cowboys:
  • Arnold Ebiketie had a sack for the Falcons:
  • Nick Scott had seven tackles and a pass breakup for the Rams.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 54.4 yards on six punts for the Saints.

Others:

  • Jordan Stout averaged 48.5 yards on six punts for the Ravens.
  • Pat Freiermuth led the Steelers with five catches for 75 yards.
  • Jaquan Brisker had four tackles, including one tackle for loss, and recovered a fumble for the Bears.
  • Amani Oruwariye had four tackles and a pass breakup for the Lions.
  • Adrian Amos had three tackles and a pass breakup for the Packers.
  • DaQuan Jones had three tackles for the Bills.
  • Chris Godwin had three catches for 35 yards for the Bucs.
  • Odafe Oweh had two tackles for the Ravens.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had two tackles for the Panthers.
  • Trace McSorley was 2/4 for 12 yards and had three carries for 20 yards for the Cardinals.
  • Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
  • Robbie Gould made his only field goal and extra point for the 49ers.
  • Allen Robinson had one catch for 12 yards for the Rams.
  • Mike Gesicki had one catch for one yard for the Dolphins.
  • KJ Hamler was targeted once without recording a reception for the Broncos.

