Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 1

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda (PUP), Amani Oruwariye
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
Pittsburgh Steelers: Marcus Allen, Pat Freiermuth
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Jahan Dotson had three catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns for the Commanders:
.@cj_wentz ➡️ @JahanDotson = @Commanders touchdown! Carson Wentz is 11-for-15 with 2 TDs
: #JAXvsWAS on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/mY4ew2vyFN pic.twitter.com/ep7ohUZOAp
JAHAN! What a grab @Commanders take the lead with just under 2 minutes left!
: #JAXvsWAS on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/mY4ew2vyFN pic.twitter.com/sQEH6LwfnR
- Just a routine grab for Jahan there.
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 18 carries for 164 yards and one touchdown rushing, and six catches for 30 yards receiving, as well as catching the game-winning two-point conversion on a shovel pass:
THERE GOES @SAQUON ‼️
: #NYGvsTEN on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/z4k2UMB2UG pic.twitter.com/joBxVzyyuY
Big drive for @Saquon ends in a TD #TogetherBlue
: #NYGvsTEN on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/z4k2UMB2UG pic.twitter.com/0uF70ioYyz
RIGHT WHEN WE NEEDED IT
: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/jUGL1l7VkR
- Miles Sanders had 13 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for nine yards for the Eagles:
Miles Sanders puts the @Eagles ahead! #FlyEaglesFly
: #PHIvsDET on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/0xppgWoFk7 pic.twitter.com/NNqeE3DrWD
- Micah Parsons had five tackles, including two sacks, for the Cowboys:
Last year's DROY spinning his way to a sack @MicahhParsons11
: #TBvsDAL on NBC
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/xlZm1YHXQD pic.twitter.com/8FPE8p0Nws
How many sacks for Micah Parsons? ✌️ @MicahhParsons11
: #TBvsDAL on NBC
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/xlZm1YHXQD pic.twitter.com/SIGcXF3fD9
- Arnold Ebiketie had a sack for the Falcons:
Arnold Ebiketie picks up his first career sack
pic.twitter.com/ZU0WPwNsJn
- Nick Scott had seven tackles and a pass breakup for the Rams.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 54.4 yards on six punts for the Saints.
Others:
- Jordan Stout averaged 48.5 yards on six punts for the Ravens.
- Pat Freiermuth led the Steelers with five catches for 75 yards.
- Jaquan Brisker had four tackles, including one tackle for loss, and recovered a fumble for the Bears.
- Amani Oruwariye had four tackles and a pass breakup for the Lions.
- Adrian Amos had three tackles and a pass breakup for the Packers.
- DaQuan Jones had three tackles for the Bills.
- Chris Godwin had three catches for 35 yards for the Bucs.
- Odafe Oweh had two tackles for the Ravens.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had two tackles for the Panthers.
- Trace McSorley was 2/4 for 12 yards and had three carries for 20 yards for the Cardinals.
- Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
- Robbie Gould made his only field goal and extra point for the 49ers.
- Allen Robinson had one catch for 12 yards for the Rams.
- Mike Gesicki had one catch for one yard for the Dolphins.
- KJ Hamler was targeted once without recording a reception for the Broncos.
