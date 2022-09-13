Blessed & Honored: Recruits Flock to Campus for Home Opener Victory

COMMITS, TARGETS TAKE IN WIN AGAINST OHIO

As we often mention some times the best kind of recruiting that can be done is peer recruiting. This past weekend there was plenty of peer recruiting going on in Happy Valley, as the Nittany Lions hosted several commits for their 46-10 victory over Ohio.

In addition to cornerback Zion Tracy who committed during his visit on Saturday, offensive linemen Anthony Donkoh and Alex Birchmeier, linebacker Tony Rojas, and tight end Joey Schlaffer all represented Penn State’s 2023 recurring class on campus.

— Alex Birchmeier (@Alex_Birchmeier) September 10, 2022

had a great time at home this weekend, thank you to the staff and fans for making it a great first game as a commit! pic.twitter.com/um8DEXuLn1 — Tony “ ” Rojas ✪ (@Tony_Rojas5) September 12, 2022

One of the most noteworthy 2024 visitors to campus was four-star EDGE rusher Dominic Nichols. The Maryland product had previously visited Penn State back in the spring. Coming out of the visit the Nittany Lions appear to be in the driver’s seat in this recruitment. With EDGE rusher being a premium position and Nichols being one of the top EDGE rushers in the region for 2024 this is an important recruitment for the Nittany Lions, so being in a very strong spot right now certainly is not a bad thing.

Another notable 2024 defensive prospect that was on campus was cornerback Jaylen McClain. The four-star New Jersey native is one of the top defensive back prospects in the region next cycle and will be a highly sought after player. The more Penn State can get him on campus in the coming months the better.

West Virginia speedster Jerrae Hawkins is one of the fastest wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting cycle and was also on campus this past weekend. Hawkins was also on campus over the summer. Even though his recruitment still has a long way to go, it appears that Penn State is comfortably among his early leaders.

In-state quarterback Samaj Jones also made the trip to Happy Valley on Saturday. The St. Joe’s Prep standout is Pennsylvania’s top rated 2024 quarterback, and one of the best quarterbacks in the region for the cycle. His name will certainly be one to monitor as Penn State searches for their 2024 quarterback.

Alex Erby was another in-state 2024 quarterback who was on campus. While the Stilton-Highspire product does not hold a Penn State offer, his interest from FBS and Power 5 schools only continues to grow. Erby is a quarterback the Nittany Lion coaching staff will continue to monitor.

Looking ahead to 2025, in-stat offensive lineman Michael Carroll was on campus. Carroll, the son of former Nittany Lion linebacker Mike Carroll, is a legacy recruit whose only FBS offer thus far is Temple. As Carroll’s recruiting and the 2025 recruiting board start to take shape, his name is one that Nittany Lion fans may hear frequently.

Elite in-state 2025 linebacker Anthony Sacca also took in the victory in person.

Great time up at PSU last weekend #WEARE pic.twitter.com/r5p1INm1x2 — Anthony Sacca (@saccaanthony) September 12, 2022

Like Carroll, Sacca is also a Nittany Lion legacy. Sacca is already one of the top linebacker recruits in the country for the 2025 cycle, holding offers from Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan, among others. Penn State needs to continue to get Sacca on campus as often as they possibly can.

NEW TIGHT END OFFER

2024 tight end Kylan Fox earned an offer from the Nittany Lion coaching staff over the weekend.

Fox is a Georgia native, which will make his recruitment a difficult one for teams north of the Mason-Dixon Line. That said, he spoke highly of the Nittany Lions after earning his offer and should make it to campus later this fall. Once a player makes it to campus for a visit, there is always a chance to make noise in their recruitment.