Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 2

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Citrus
Location: Orlando, FL
Date: Jan.2, 2023
Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach
Bowl: Citrus/Music City
Location: Orlando, FL/Nashville, TN
Date: Jan. 2, 2023/Dec. 31, 2022
Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers/Florida Gators
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Opponent: Clemson Tigers
Guest Picker:
Yahoo Sports
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Opponent: Florida Gators
247 Sports and ESPN’s Bonagura go with the popular bowl and opponent selection, the Citrus against the Volunteers. Meanwhile, both CBS and Yahoo Sports vault the Nittany Lions into the New Year’s Six. Clemson is an interesting opponent, and Florida showed some vulnerabilities on Saturday. Of course, a lot can happen between now and then.
