Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 2

Penn State is 2-0. Where are they picked to head during bowl season?

By LndoBSD
NCAA Football: Ohio at Penn State Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

247 Sports:

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan.2, 2023

Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers

ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach

Bowl: Citrus/Music City

Location: Orlando, FL/Nashville, TN

Date: Jan. 2, 2023/Dec. 31, 2022

Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers/Florida Gators

CBS Sports:

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: Clemson Tigers

Guest Picker:

Yahoo Sports

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: Florida Gators

247 Sports and ESPN’s Bonagura go with the popular bowl and opponent selection, the Citrus against the Volunteers. Meanwhile, both CBS and Yahoo Sports vault the Nittany Lions into the New Year’s Six. Clemson is an interesting opponent, and Florida showed some vulnerabilities on Saturday. Of course, a lot can happen between now and then.

